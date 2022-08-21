I'm for green energy, but I'm not a fan of the way it's being currently handled. It seems to be another thing or issue being forced or crammed down America's throat by our current president. Taxpayers (yes, you) are footing the bill and getting very little, if any, benefit from it in Noble County.
Today things are being rushed (like this green energy initiative) and almost never well thought out and studied over a long period of time. Why not do gradual initiatives in states or counties? Better yet, maybe allow private companies to experiment with green energy? They could pick up the cost and keep the profits, if any. It's been told that private companies can do things at a fraction of anything the government does. From what I've seen in my life, I believe that to be true. For instance, when the horseless carriage came out, Ford and other car companies developed it, made it better, and even made money while doing so. Costing the taxpayers very little, if any at that time.
My main reason for writing is my concern with the proposal of agricultural ground being converted to commercial utility (solar panels, batteries, substations) ground with possibly thousands of acres being converted to utility fields of solar panels. Again, rushed. It should take years for Noble County to jump on board with this idea, not months or a year. Why the rush? Likely because these projects are being heavily subsidized with federal, state and possibly (likely) local tax abatements. Again, little to no benefit to Noble County.
With all the shortages (food) being discusses, why would Noble County choose to convert farmland that has for decades produced very profitable crops and turn it into a sea of solar panels? There are a lot of good farmers that would likely pay a nice cash rent to farm those acres. It keeps our local farmers in business, they can hire others in the community (hopefully individuals that show an interest in continuing agricultural operations) to help and Noble County benefits from their agricultural business. What will the future solar fields do to that agricultural business community. Ag sales at local co-ops? Seed sales locally? I haven't seen an economic study completed locally on that lately.
Given all the environmental conservation work that has been put in those fields for decades, why would our local officials and landowners want to destroy it with the pounding of solar panels in these Noble County fields? From the first no-till drill used in Noble County in the 1940s to the current conservation cover crop seed being flown on by local air pilots, conserving our soils is something to be proud of and a benefit to Noble County. Noble County has and hopefully will be a leader in Indiana agriculture, not commercial utility fields.
My family members recently drove along I-69 from For Wayne to DeKalb County. There is a smaller solar field on the west side. It had marestail, thistle and invasive weeds as tall or taller between the rows of panels, even some leaning on the panels themselves. They weren't mowed. They weren't maintained. That is not what Noble County needs!
Noble County fields and soils have no doubt benefited or had the opportunity to benefit with decades of conservation work and work getting drainage headed in the right direction. This should be in our leader's eyes as a huge benefit to Noble County ag land versus the proposed destruction these commercial solar fields will bring to the lands and tiles in Noble County.
The little energy produced doesn't stay in Noble County. It goes to other states. Does everyone realize that? It provides income to only certain landowners. If commercial solar panels were such a great benefit locally, we would see our local co-ops purchasing ground to put solar panels up locally. We've seen one small 5-6 acre field near LaOtto put in by Noble REMC years ago. The benefit locally just isn't seen.
I firmly believe the conversion of any large rural area to commercial solar will have a huge negative impact on Noble County. It's already begun to divide our county, our farmers, our friends and neighbors. Non-ag neighbors who supported their age neighbors for decades, now their rural neighborhoods become commercial neighborhoods. Not right!
Big government playing the get-rich-fast game is pure evil. Landowners partaking in these get-rich-quick schemes need to think back to the great flood. God wasn't happy with the way people treated his land then. Greed has never been a good thing and it has repercussions. Reading from the New Testament, Jesus said, "Indeed, it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God." May we all live by his words.
Duane Winebrenner
Farm Fields Not Solar Fields
Albion
