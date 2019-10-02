To the editor:
East Noble’s performance on the ILEARN test as reported in the Sept. 5 News Sun is pretty dismal. Of the seven area school districts for which scores were reported, East Noble performed the worst in Language Arts, next-to-lowest in Math and lowest in both Language Arts and Math. East Noble’s scores were also significantly below the state average.
ILEARN is a test developed by educators to measure proficiency to Indiana Academic Standards. According to the doe.in.gov/standards website, “Academic standards … define what students should know and be able to do at specified grade levels ...”
“Academic standards focus on what students will need to learn in order to be college and career ready and to be competitive in the job market.”
In other words, ILEARN attempts to determine if students are learning what they should be learning. In too many cases it appears they aren’t.
What is East Noble’s response to this? According to The News Sun report East Noble Superintendent Ann Linson sent a letter to parents saying, “New passing scores were set using a different framework which caused a significant drop in the number of students passing as well as a significant drop in the state average.” This is undoubtedly true, but is something that affected all school districts statewide. It doesn’t explain East Noble’s poor performance relative to other school districts in the area or relative to the state average. Even if school districts were “graded on the curve,” East Noble would be failing.
The superintendent seems to accept the poor performance. If she acknowledged the under-performance and recognized the need to do better, the newspaper didn’t report it. Superintendent Linson should not find this performance acceptable, nor should the parents, taxpayers and school board members of East Noble School District.
In a more recent article it is reported Assistant Superintendent Lamon complained some of the tests “don’t even give the school district usable benchmarking data.” That is patently false. ILEARN assessments clearly show East Noble is performing below their peers academically. The tests have value for parents in measuring proficiency of their children to academic standards. They have value to taxpayers as a measure of what they are getting for their tax dollar. The tests may be too long but they have value.
In an age where nothing is too good for our kids, apparently below average academic performance is good enough for East Noble. Surely we can do better.
Larry Wolf
Avilla
