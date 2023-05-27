25 years ago
• Kendallville Police issued a warning to local business owners about counterfeit $10 bills circulating in the area. Sunbright Laundromat and Cleaners, 870 N. Lima Road, received a counterfeit $10 bill. Police are also investigating reports of other counterfeit $10 bills circulating in Kendallville. To distinguish between the counterfeit and a real $10 bill, the counterfeit does not have “In God We Trust,” the color is considerably darker on the counterfeit and the color on the back is a brighter green, according to police..
