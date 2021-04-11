To a statewide effort that by Friday resulted in 20% of all Hoosiers being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Indiana passed 2 million people who have received at least their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine and surpassed 1.35 million Hoosiers who are fully vaccinated.
To the Steel Dynamics Foundation Inc., which has pledged $1.5 million toward Trine University’s engineering facility expansion. The 40,000-square-foot expansion will be named the Steel Dynamics Inc. Center for Engineering and Computing. A longtime supporter of Trine University, the Steel Dynamics Foundation Inc. has provided major gifts toward the Steel Dynamics Inc./Keith E. Busse Athletic and Recreation Center and the Thunder Ice Arena.
To Indiana Landmarks for its efforts to restore the 1840s John B. Howe homestead in Howe.
To college student Jessica Hartman, who led a group of volunteers in completing several projects in her hometown of Butler for a “mini Day of Caring.”
