Go fly a kite; let nature’s wonders flow over you
To the editor:
When I was growing up, my mom used a phrase, when my brother and I were aggravating her and she had had enough of us: “Go fly a kite.” She didn’t mean to actually do it. She just wanted us to get out of her sight before she paddled us to within an inch of our lives.
But, really, she had a good idea. Go fly a kite; get outside on a warm, breezy, sunny spring day. Let the kite reach for the heavens, floating lazily in that spring breeze; chasing the wind currents like a vulture searching for food. There is just something peaceful in all of this; watching, listening, dreaming, thinking. I’ll bet that Chris Rock was wishing that he had been flying a kite on Oscar night!
We need some type of calming affect in our lives today. We are being led by some who don’t know even the simplest things, such as the difference between a man and a woman.
Day after day we are being given the cause of high food and gas prices and inflation as the result of climate change, disease, Putin, and the invasion of Ukraine instead of the real cause: incompetence.
Our children and grandchildren are being indoctrinated with different lifestyles when all they want to do is maintain their innocence and go fly a kite and enjoy the things that children enjoy.
Even one of the comics in our local paper is promoting the gay lifestyle! We are being bombarded with fake news every waking hour of our lives. (By the way, Jim Banks is not a traitor and he does not work for Trump).
I came up with a new term: Fakenologist; a person who writes fake news only because of hatred. All of this is being promoted by leaders who may be smart, but they lack wisdom and common sense.
One more thing: If you think that the new billionaire tax increase affects only them, just wait! We can tell these people to either try flying a kite and calm down or “go fly a kite.”
So, go out and calm yourself. Go out and fly a kite. Let nature’s wonders flow over you. Psalm 34:8 says, “O taste and see that the Lord is good,” I say, “As you’re flying a kite taste and see what the Lord has created.” See what a calming effect it has on your life. It’s almost as if there isn’t any crap going on in the world. But we must live in reality.
Did you read chapter 29 of Nehemiah as I suggested in my last letter? Well, here’s another example of a warning to be stored in your mind about our stupidity and lack of common sense and lack of obedience to God who keeps warning and warning us. (I’ll write it out in case you don”t want to look it up.) II Chronicles 36:15-16. “And the Lord, the God of their fathers, sent word to them again and again by His messengers, because He had compassion on His people and on His dwelling place; but they continually mocked the messengers of God, despised His words and scoffed at His prophets, until the wrath of the Lord arose against His people, until there was no remedy.”
So, go fly a kite; think about these things; taste and see. The Lord is good!
Gene Link
Auburn
