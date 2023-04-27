To the Editor:
Auburn City Council President Natalie DeWitt has been preparing to be an effective leader in our community by participating in the Richard Lugar Excellence in Public Service Series, serving on the Lugar Series Governing Board and being an American Enterprise Institute Leadership Network Member in Washington D.C.
She has been involved with Tri Kappa Pink Out, Auburn Main Street, DeKalb County Trails and the Auburn Redevelopment Commission. Actively participating in these events, she has listened to our citizens, identified their interests and concerns and worked cooperatively to find solutions.
As a small business owner, she works with many people, identifying needs and effectively implementing adjustments. She is a problem solver.
Natalie DeWitt is dedicated to make our community a place where our citizens and newcomers want to live and raise their children.
We encourage you to join us and cast your vote for Natalie DeWitt, City Councilwoman at Large.
Emily Drayna and Mary Smaltz
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.