To the editor:
There once existed in our culture — as exemplified in behavior, dress, entertainment, art, music, decor (and even in journalism) — a time when the word "taste" could be applied metaphorically, as a noun, to describe A) Critical judgment, discernment or appreciation or B) Manner or aesthetic quality indicative of such discernment or appreciation, as so defined by Webster's Collegiate Dictionary 1979. This of course was distinctly understood to be so used as not describing one of our five senses.
This was formerly applied within the pages of the Kendallville News Sun during that time when Mr. Terry Housholder was the editor and when Mr. George Witwer was the publisher, as it was my good fortune to interest with them during the time that I served as coroner of Noble County between the years of 1975 through 1984. During that period of time, there never was — in my recall — a breach of salutary quality known as good taste during that period of time.
However, as time has passed and personnel have changed it has been patently obvious to me — and many others — that the editorial policies of The New Sun moved far away from that era and toward an embarrassingly prurient and salacious "anything goes" policy.
Frankly, I have seldom seen as tasteless an article as appeared in this past Sunday's Jan. 10, 2021, edition of The News Sun, on the front page — replete with a color photograph of the unhappy couple and boldy entitled "Angel cries." As we read the whole article, I thought that we might as well be reading from The National Enquirer.
If others feel otherwise, they are entitled to their opinion(s), but such salacious and prurient material need not be published when there is no earthly reason to do so.
John E. Ramsey, M.D.
Albion
