25 years ago
• Republican Fourth District congressional candidate Mark Souder, seeking his first term, toured DeKalb County Operation Shelter, a nonprofit agency providing temporary housing and rehabilitation to homeless people. Souder also spoke to the Auburn Kiwanis Club about empowerment and the role of nonprofit organizations.
