To the editor:
Dr. Terry Gaff — thank you for your service to the area, and your information concerning COVID-19.
Also thank you to Karime Masson, of Fremont, for your common sense letter in The News Sun, Aug. 1. It brought back memories of an employer I worked for who always made sure the employees had a flu shot every year. They wanted to make sure everyone was OK to come to work. The company always wanted everyone in good health, and also keep the insurance premiums from increasing!
A thank you to everyone who gets their shots!
R. Warford
Kendallville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.