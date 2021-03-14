25 years ago
• A new, permanent exhibit opened at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum in Auburn. Director Robert Sbarge said The Lincoln National Corporation Gallery of Indiana Cars would educate the public about the significant role played by Indiana car-makers in the development of the auto industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.