To the editor:
Many of you may be stunned by the loss of life we see and experience on a daily basis. Thankfully, God is our refuge and strength.
Feller and Clark staff are outstanding in their compassion and helpfulness to many including myself, in that regard.
Mary Ann Black
Auburn
