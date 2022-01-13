To the editor:
I was reading about certain government benefits that they want to stop. Social Security (retirement) is money that was taken each week from an individual’s paycheck, that has worked through the legal age of 62.
Early retirement or full retirement at usually 66 and 10 months depending on your age. Of course, at 62 there’s a slight reduction. If you have worked and paid into disability that is your money! Disabilities are for those who really have health issues.
I am 62 receiving my Social Security money (retirement) I earned after working almost 40 years. Our government that the people voted for should be fair to all people when deciding what programs to downsize, to reduce spending.
Getting the young working — not bullying and stealing. Keeping jobs here. Looking into health care.
As I am 62, the choices in my life, I’m very comfortable with. Being divorced after 21 1/2 years of marriage I have put goals in my life! I have rescued animals, recently bought a mobile home that needs work and it will keep me quite busy.
I pray each night that God brings peace to all! God gave us 10 Commandments to live our life by. We have laws that keep us safe from harm and our freedom of choice! No one wants that taken away. So we are trusting in our government — president, governors, vice president, senators to keep us safe, working for our freedom. Please those in office give us examples of morals, responsibility and respect.
Sheri Strong
Garrett
