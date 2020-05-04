To the editor:
This is in response to “People should not congregate when a deadly virus is going around”, by Debbie Snyder. In her emotional diatribe, she starts off by lecturing the local residents about how immoral the cities behavior was, for having the audacity to drive their vehicles up and down Main Street on a Friday night. She then went on to share her legal expertise with us, about cruising being ‘unlawful’, despite our local authorities green lighting the entire event and supporting it 100%, while also giving out a few recommendations and guidelines for the event.
During her rant, Snyder (on multiple occasions), inaccurately refers to the founder of a facebook page called: “Cruising Kendallville”, (Matt Reid) as an ‘organizer’ of the cruising event. When in fact Mat Reid has already stated, multiple times, that this is not the case. As Matt himself later posted a retraction request, to a city post, that actually suggested the same thing. Matt wrote: “I am kindly requesting a retraction on this post. I did not organize the cruise that happened on 4/18/2020. No one organized what happened on 4/18/2020. This post is accusing three citizens of organizing the event. Please correct this.” Nevertheless, that didn’t stop Debbie from singling him out, and blaming him for what went wrong, during the event. Hopefully, she will apologize for putting out that kind of misinformation.
In this next quote, MRS. Snyder goes on to (again) lecture the entire town again by saying the following: “Now this in itself to me is horror for the city but we are in the middle of a PANDEMIC and an essential travel only order and I believe that what these people did is very much against the law.” - MRS. Snyder, if watching other people, exercise their constitutional freedoms (supported by local, city officials), is so ‘horrific’ for you, then may I suggest a cozy place in either Russia or North Korea, for you to move to? In either of those utopias, Government will surely to tell you when you can and cannot leave your own house, they will also continue to tell you, what is and isn’t deemed ‘essential’, just as you want for the rest of us. You do not have the ‘right’ to force your views on to everyone else, while demanding that others must change their actions, in order to make you happy. That’s not how our system of Government works.
This may not matter to some, but this Cruising event has given local businesses a much-needed boost in revenue as well. On the cruising Kendallville facebook page, different managers from Arby’s, Taco bell, and Pizza Hut, have claimed a massive increase in revenue (during cruising hours), by as much as $10 thousand dollars in some cases. The families of the people who work at those companies, matter as well.
Finally, in this quote: “Because of this Facebook page our city was exposed to thousands of people, many from out of town.” So what? Are you suggesting that some political czar, should shut down a facebook page now? Our rights don’t end, where your opinion begins. Or is this just a case of sour grapes, since you were once a participating member of the very facebook page that you’re complaining about, before getting banned from it? In this country we have ‘freedom of speech’, if you don’t like it, then I kindly suggest you either go somewhere else where you have no rights, or your run for political office and attempt to pass a pro-communist, political agenda, if that’s really your thing.
Benjamin Dallas
Kendallville
