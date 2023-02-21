To the Editor:
It was so exciting to attend Mayor Mike Ley’s State of the City address on Feb. 8 and hear all of the amazing details around the accomplishments, projects in motion, and the future of Auburn. I find myself driving around the city with so much excitement for all that is happening! The energy is tangible!
A quick summary:
• $36.5 million in residential, industrial, commercial, and institutional development in 2022 (and more coming in 2023).
• The city tax rate going down (the lowest since 2011) as the valuation of our city increases, while yet purchasing needed equipment for the departments of the city.
• Sidewalk replacement program of which nearly $120,000 has been invested by the citizens to replace over two miles of sidewalks.
• New restaurants (i.e., Texas Roadhouse, Chipotle, McAlister’s Deli, Salsa Grille, and more).
• Future annexations of land (anticipated to be completed this year) that will bring new housing developments consisting of multi-family, single-family, apartments, and condos to the city.
• Collaboration with the Redevelopment Commission to create partnerships of investment with the city and developers.
• Keeping the process moving forward for the CSX railroad overpass on South Wayne Street. Grants already submitted to fund a large portion of this project.
• A new website for the City of Auburn saving the residents over $250,000 in 2022.
• Expanding park programs and walking trails. In 2022, park programs engagement increased by 45% more people than in 2021.
• Collaboration with Indiana Department of Transportation on their access management plan for 7th Street from Grandstaff to the interstate.
• Future reconstruction of Cindy Street to create public access on the north side of 7th Street between Veritas Way/Touring Drive that will connect with West Edge Drive.
• And much more!
Other cities may be moving ahead in one or two of these areas, but with the leadership of Mayor Ley, all these things have been in the works during his tenure as Mayor. As residents of the city of Auburn, we are seeing the countless benefits of the relationships Mayor Ley has built. These relationships have translated into trust with the builders and developers that Auburn is indeed a City on the Move, and they want to be a part of it!
To quote Mayor Ley, “We should all be proud of the city we have built.” I could not agree more! Thank you, Mayor Ley, for your commitment to the growth and progress of this city!
Stefanie Lehmann
A proud Auburn resident
