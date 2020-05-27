To the editor:
I am writing in support of Marty Grimm who is currently running for reelection to the DeKalb County Council. Prior to serving on the County Council Marty served as DeKalb County Clerk for eight years. During this time she displayed a strong ability to plan, prioritize, budget and adhere to that budget and has maintained those strengths during her time on the DeKalb County Council.
Marty is very actively involved in the DeKalb County Republican Women’s Club, currently serving as president, and an active volunteer.
Being a lifelong DeKalb County resident, Marty has a vested interest in the community and the people in it. She is very passionate about her Council duties and making the right decision for DeKalb County taxpayers.
Having the pleasure of getting to know Marty personally I am impressed by her dedication to the citizens of DeKalb County and her desire to serve our community.
Please exercise your right to vote and help keep our community strong by casting your vote for Marty Grimm.
Christy Coons
Waterloo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.