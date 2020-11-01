To Deputy Alexis Meyers with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, who was honored for successfully administering the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone to a woman in need.
To local winners of KPC Media and the Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana’s inaugural Northeast Indiana Manufacturing Awards: Covington Box & Packaging, Inc. of Waterloo, C&A Tool Engineering Inc. of Churubusco and Auburn, and Reliable Producing Machining and Welding, No-Sag Products and Flint & Walling of Kendallville.
