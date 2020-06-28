Significant change requires taking risks.
That’s what Indiana’s U.S. Sen. Mike Braun did last week. He stuck his neck out by authoring his Reforming Qualified Immunity Act.
Braun received little praise and took plenty of flak, including the wrath of Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson.
Unfortunately, Braun’s critics apparently don’t grasp the difference between “reforming” and “eliminating.” They blasted Braun as if he were an enemy of the police.
Braun, a conservative Republican from Jasper in southern Indiana and a second-year senator, strongly supports police, but knows we need a way out of our national stalemate over policing.
“This is for reforming it and not getting rid of it,” Braun said clearly in one news interview about his plan for qualified immunity.
“There is a sweet spot that we can hit,” Braun said in another interview. “And if we don’t do it, I think we’re going to have more occurrences, as rare as they are. They’re going to be along the lines of George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks, Breonna Taylor,” three African-Americans who died in encounters with police over the past two months.
Qualified immunity, established by the Supreme Court in the 1980s, protects police officers against civil lawsuits for their actions in the line of duty.
Critics say qualified immunity makes it nearly impossible to win a lawsuit against a police officer for even the worst violation of civil rights. It says the person suing must find a nearly identical past case in which an officer’s conduct was ruled illegal.
In other words, anything a police officer does is OK unless it previously was ruled to be specifically prohibited.
Braun’s bill would “say that the only way that you’re immune is if there is a state or federal law or a court ruling that says what you’ve done is legal. So it puts more clarity to it,” Braun said in an interview with ABC News.
As the law stands now, Braun told another news organization, officers are protected “even when they commit egregious acts which deprive fellow citizens of their constitutional and statutory rights.”
In short, qualified immunity protects the few rogue police officers that everyone — including the vast majority of officers who do their jobs well — would like to see off the force. His bill could have worked to reduce the unfair criticism of conscientious cops.
Braun said he found support for his bill from a few of his fellow Republican senators — though certainly none from Senate leaders or the president.
Still, Braun hoped he could offer his idea as an amendment to a police reform bill that carried the GOP stamp of approval. Then, if he could attract votes from both parties, he had a chance to succeed.
That’s why Braun blames the failure of his idea on Democratic senators, because they blocked any discussion of the Republican bill. So, we remain stuck with a Senate that takes verbal jabs at each other but takes no action.
Braun would have been doing his fellow senators from both parties a favor by showing Americans they could work together on a crisis that is dividing — even crippling — the nation.
“It’s frustrating to me. I come from a government in Indiana where we did get things done,” Braun said.
At least, Braun sounds as if he won’t give up.
“Nothing happens here quickly,” he said last week about his bill. “Even if it fails today, I don’t think it’s going to go away.”
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board.
We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.