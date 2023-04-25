To the Editor:
My name is Samantha Davidson. I am a participant in the DeKalb County Addiction Treatment Court and am graduating extremely soon. During my time in this wonderful program, I have been blessed with the opportunity to meet and work with Mayor Mike Ley.
Myself being someone who has a pretty sordid past, I initially expected Mr. Ley to be condescending and rude toward me and others, and only involved in this program for political gain and validation; however, I am extremely happy that I can say I was wrong. Mr. Ley has been nothing but compassionate, understanding, open-minded, personable and actively involved in the program and with each participant individually. Mr. Ley talks to and treats us as though we are humans and doesn’t demean us just because we made bad decisions and were in the vicious cycle of addiction and criminal activities, which unfortunately go hand-in-hand.
This may not mean a whole lot to “normal” people, but for addicts in recovery and someone seeking a positive path in life to follow, that is HUGE. To be treated like an individual, to be shown that their past doesn’t define them, to be shown encouragement and praise, supporting us, to have someone like him show an interest in our daily lives, our struggles, our failures, our traumas, our goals, our accomplishments, our families and children, our jobs, our journey through recovery and sobriety, involving us in activities within the community, etc.; all of these things that Mayor Mike Ley does, shows me and others like me, that he is who this community needs, especially in its fight on addiction.
Mayor Mike Ley is involving himself in a very real-world issue, taking the initiative to gain knowledge about this epidemic. He is someone that his values and character shows in his actions, not just his words. I have the utmost respect for Mayor Mike Ley, his leadership, knowledge, experience and opinions. I personally want to thank him for being involved in OUR program and to let him know that his support means more to me, and I’m sure many others, than he could possibly ever imagine.
Samantha Davidson
Auburn
