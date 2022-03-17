To the editor:
On behalf of Thrive Noble County, we want to express our congratulations and appreciation to everyone who exhibited, sold products or services and/or attended NoblePalooza, an Expo to Thrive last Saturday at the Community Learning Center (CLC) in Kendallville. You showed up, and in doing so you helped our community thrive!
Over 80 local organizations, small businesses and young entrepreneurs came together with a shared goal to help inform one another and residents about opportunities to thrive in Noble County.
An estimated 250 to 300 residents enjoyed opportunities to preserve the things that make this community special. Some discovered resources and programs to help young people grow and develop attachments to this community. Attendees witnessed leadership and community investment in action as they met volunteers there to promote causes and missions they care most about. Participants got to meet young entrepreneurs proud to be selling innovative, hand-crafted products to consumers who were anxious to keep their money local. Those who came to NoblePalooza were able to explore new and more ways to enhance their lives by experiencing local places for outdoor recreation, the arts, history and culture.
NoblePalooza was meant to be a place for us all to meet, share, learn, experience and thrive! Never should anyone feel left out or as though there is "nothing" for them in Noble County. The truth is our community is abundant with resources and we hope NoblePalooza helped clarify and defragment them.
In addition to our employers, all of whom supported the effort to make NoblePalooza possible, we want to thank the CLC for being our key partner. Thank you to Don Gura (State Farm agent), the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce, and Experience the Heart of Kendallville for allowing us to borrow sidewalk signs to help guide traffic. Thank you to the Noble County Public Library and The Bridge for continuously teaching us how to "do-it-yourself," meeting our budget and needs for posters, signs and other production materials.
We also appreciate the many organizations who collaborated to share space at NoblePalooza. As our list of exhibitors grew beyond our wildest expectations for this inaugural event, your willingness to pair up and work together is a prime example of how well Noble County collaborates. Thank you for "making it work."
We are grateful to Jami Hall and East Noble Schools, Parkview Healthy Living, and Noble County Economic Development for allowing us to borrow dozens of tables to supplement those provided by the CLC and exhibitors. Your support helped keep this event free for everyone to participate!
We owe a huge thanks to The Arc Noble County Foundations and the adult workers who prepared and inflated 150 balloons for this event. Your investment in our community brought a joyful atmosphere to an otherwise decoration-free event. Thank you to the Community Foundation of Noble County, the only financial sponsor of NoblePalooza, for a $500 gift. We appreciate the generosity of Renee Gabet and Annie Oakley Perfumery, one of our county's great entrepreneurial ventures, for sending 75 free gifts for our event attendees.
Last, but never least, we thank Pattie Gatman, another dynamic, local entrepreneur (Room-2-Room) for volunteering to work the front entrance information station and managing door prize giveaways. Congratulations to the winners, with gratitude to all who donated a wonderful and fun array of gifts.
With everyone's generosity of spirit, NoblePalooza, an Expo to Thrive, was deemed a great success. We look forward to more good things to come in the months and years ahead. Keep thriving; if or when you need guidance or inspiration, visit thrivenoblecounty.com for resources and information.
Melissa Carpenter, Freedom Academy
Abigail Creigh, Purdue Extension Noble County
Ryan Ferguson, Cole YMCA
Lori Gagen, Noble County Economic Development
Gary Gatman, Noble County Economic Development
Brad Graden, Community Foundation of Noble County
Tom Leedy, Dekko Foundation
Sandy Petrie, Noble County Public Library
Julia Tipton, Community Learning Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.