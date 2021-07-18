To the editor:
The Angola SAF Team would like to thank all of the companies, individuals and the community support that so generously gave to the two teams of Connor Tonkel, Drake Brown, Cody Melson and Logan Hamilton.
Connor and Drake are the first team in northeast Indiana, to win the State Bass Fishing Tournament and they were automatically qualified for the Nationals. The team of Cody and Logan were fulfilling a dream to be fishing in the World Tournament.
Without the generosity of all of you this would have been almost impossible.
Thank you so much to Angola American Legion, Angola One Stop, Angola Treats, B & S Outdoors, Chris Hamilton, Croxton & Roe Insurance, Danny Jo's, Dry Dock Marine Center, Eagles One Stop, Gabet Family Dentistry, Hornets One Stop, JAG Mobile Solutions, Jagged Edge Salon, Jerry Kelly Racing, King Concrete Construction, M.B.C. Distributing Inc., Moorehouse Racing II, Precise Plumbing, RPM Trucking, Shady Nook, Sons of American Legion #31, Stevens Chiropractic Center, The Angler Enterprises, The Complete Fisherman, Vestil Manufacturing, Wenzel Metal Spinning, Whitman Family and Zook's Farm.
John Maggart
Angola SAF Director
