To everyone who is following safe practices with masks, social distancing and hygiene to help local counties improve their color ratings in the state’s COVID-19 system. The better the ratings, the more we can bring life back closer to normal.
To all the teachers, administrators and school employees who have kept northeast Indiana schools open all of this school year, in contrast to much of the nation.
To Dane Knapp Sr. and Dane Knapp II for building two whimsical snowmen on the lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Auburn, and to the courthouse staff for being good sports and leaving them in place.
To the Auburn Main Street organization for sponsoring special activities each weekend in February, such as this weekend’s display of ice sculptures at James Cultural Plaza downtown.
