To the Editor:
On Sept. 6, two nieces from Florida and Alexandria, came to Kendallville for a short visit. We went to Applebees for dinner.
The staff was great, and a couple, also dining, paid our bill. we didn't have the chance to thank them.
I hope you see this, to the couple. Thank you, you made our day even better.
Marylin Noble
Kendallville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.