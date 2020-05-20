To the editor:
When the vacant house across the street acquired a new tenant, I decided to write a note to introduce ourselves and welcome her to the neighborhood. I noted that we have lived on the corner for 50 plus years.
It wasn't long before we were good friends. Lisa is charming, compassionate and helpful and I learned she was also an EMT. Her kindness was extended even more when she allowed previous tenants of the home, a brother and a sister from Arizona, to visit their childhood memories in the house. I have known the brother and sister all my life and had arranged the meeting with Lisa for them. They also told me how fortunate we were to have a trained medic living so close. I agreed and stated I hoped I never needed her services and that I'd rather have her and her retired service dog, Kevlar, just sit on my porch and visit.
In December, my husband was experiencing severe pain and I called Lisa. She came immediately and her training as a medic took over. The EMS crew she worked with arrived in short time. She was ready to go on her shift so she traded places with her co-worker, lent him her car to go back to their station, and she took over caring for my husband, Jim.
I experienced our EMTs and Parkview medical staff in the emergency room. We were treated with professionalism. Three days later, Lisa would be the driver to take my husband on to Fort Wayne.
Lisa, as well as another neighbor to the north (who brought Jim a lift chair) kept contact when Jim got home. Somehow our snow was magically removed and a newspaper arrived on our porch daily. What great neighbors we have!
Our neighbor, Lisa Strebig, is running for Noble County coroner. She is well qualified! I was astounded by all her qualifications when I read her literature. She is not only a great person ... she also bakes a great apple pie.
Our golden years got more golden with our neighbors, thanks to Lisa Strebig and Jennie and Doug Gaff.
Linda McCoy
Albion
