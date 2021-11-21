90 years ago
• Frank Moree, who owns the lunch car located west of the Citizens National Bank on West Mitchell Street in Kendallville, sold the car yesterday to parties from Etna Green. Mr. and Mrs. O.C. Ice, who have been successfully operating the car for the past few months, will now occupy rooms at 104 1/2 South Main Street, above the Vetter bakery, where they will continue to serve meals.
