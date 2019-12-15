The public has a right to know when police officers shoot somebody.
Citizens are accountable to the law. Law enforcement officers are also accountable to the law as well as to the public they serve.
Like most wings of government, transparency of information and records in police departments are an important check to allow the general populace to verify that those they entrust with police powers are performing responsibly.
It’s because of this that we express concern about long delays area law enforcement have had in releasing information regarding police-involved shootings.
Thankfully, these incidents are rare in northeast Indiana. Within the last three years, there have only been two incidents in which police have needed to discharge a duty firearm to subdue a suspect.
One of those occurred in Garrett in April 2018, when a man pulled a gun on a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department deputy and a Garrett Police Department patrolwoman.
The second occurred more recently when, on Nov. 22, a man at a mobile home park in Kendallville allegedly drew a handgun and pointed it at a Kendallville police officer.
In both instances, officers drew their weapons and fired, striking the suspects and ending the confrontations.
What happened afterward, however, were lengthy delays in release of information Indiana public access laws require police to produce.
Indiana Code 5-14-3-5 lays down the law for what information law enforcement departments are supposed to record and make available for public inspection.
That section outlines details for departments keeping “a daily log or record that lists suspected crimes, accidents, or complaints” including information such as time, location and substance of any complaints or requests for assistance; the time and nature of the department’s response; and — if the incident involves an alleged crime — information including names of victims (with exception for certain types of offenses), a factual circumstance, and general description of any injuries, property or weapons involved.
That record “must be created not later than twenty-four (24) hours after the suspected crime, accident, or complaint has been reported to the agency.”
That’s not typically a problem for mundane incidents like car accidents, drug arrests, animal complaints, burglaries, etc.
But when the incident has included an officer-involved shooting, compliance with these reporting requirements has been less than adequate.
In the Garrett incident, the shooting occurred on the evening of April 10, 2018. Indiana State Police released identification of the officers involved on April 13, slightly less than 72 hours after the incident.
The suspect in that case — Joshua Mumma, who later was convicted and sentenced to 80 years in prison for attempted murder — was not identified until June 12, 63 days later, after he had been released from a hospital and rolled into a courtroom to face charges.
In Kendallville, the shooting occurred the morning of Nov. 22. No identifications were made in that case until the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office issued a release on Dec. 5, 13 days later.
These delays persisted despite requests by KPC Media Group reporters seeking additional information.
As journalists, we are understanding that authorities have a large slate of work to complete following a shooting. Various agencies have to not only investigate the incident itself, but then conduct reviews of how the officer acted and whether his or her actions were justified. Those investigations should be done, fully and completely, and we acknowledge they take time.
However, the comprehensive job that needs to be done does not absolve departments of their statutory public access obligations.
Who, what, when and where — these are the basic questions police are mandated to answer within 24 hours regardless of the incident. How and why are questions that take longer to answer and we understand that it will not and cannot be made immediately available.
If officers take a complaint, make an arrest, book a person into jail or, yes, even shoot someone, that information is supposed to be transparent.
Simply put, the police should not be able to shoot someone and then not tell the public who it was until a time they later deem appropriate.
We encourage local law enforcement to review the public access rules that apply to their departments and ensure that, in the future, the required information is made available on a timeline in accordance with state law.
Thankfully, police-involved shootings remain a rare phenomenon in our hometowns.
But if and when they do occur, the public has a right to know.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board. We welcome readers’ comments.
