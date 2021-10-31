High fives to the WNBA. As The Houston Chronicle wrote Oct. 20: The conclusion of the dramatic WNBA playoffs offers a pointed reminder not only of the growing success of the women’s pro basketball league, but also of its triumph way back in June in getting 99 percent of players fully and voluntarily vaccinated ... We applaud the WNBA for leading the way.
... in June ... it announced that players had achieved nearly perfect buy-in to the vaccine ...without a mandate ... Mandates are necessary in places, and have proven to help save lives ... So what can we learn from the WNBA’s playbook on vaccine persuasion?
Its approach, featured recently in Sports Illustrated and USA Today, included one-on-one conversations with players to gauge their vaccine concerns and hear their questions, followed by Zoom calls for groups of players to talk directly with public health experts.
League officials made an additional strategic decision: They connected the call to get vaccinated around the player-led push for social justice and racial equity in 2020.
“If Black Lives Matter is what we’re about, then in the public health space, this is really big for Black and brown communities,” Terri Jackson, executive director of the WNBA players association, told Sports Illustrated. Jackson said the union scheduled individual conversations with players a year ago to gauge vaccination comfort levels and took note of fears players had so they could circle back to them with the help of medical researchers. The subsequent panel discussions, held early in 2021, featured discussions with OBGYNs about fertility questions and women of color to talk with the majority-Black league.
Washington Mystics forward Alysha Clark, who was initially skeptical about getting vaccinated, told Sports Illustrated that the league’s approach — to take concerns seriously and address misinformation head-on without shaming those who were on the fence — helped persuade her to get the shots ...
Thank you to the WNBA for setting an example that other organizations, companies and our own families can follow.
