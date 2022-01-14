We hadn’t risked flying since the earliest days of the pandemic in March 2020, when we had to catch a plane home from Texas, just as the panic was setting in.
The opportunity to make memories at the end of 2021, however, was worth taking a chance.
My alma mater’s football team was playing a bowl game in Atlanta. Our son lives an hour from there, and I could attend the game with him and three grandchildren. Betsy could spend a girls’ day in the city with our daughter-in-law and youngest granddaughter.
We booked a flight out of Indianapolis, but as our departure date drew near, the new COVID-19 variant omicron kept spreading, and second thoughts began creeping in.
The day passed when it was too late to get a refund for our Airbnb rental, and we were committed.
As we headed down the interstate to catch our flight at Indianapolis, I convinced myself that the airplane cabin would be the least of our worries. Passengers are required to wear masks, and the planes keep their air circulating through high-tech filtration systems.
The airports were a little more scary, with people crowded together at the gate, waiting to board the plane.
My biggest worry was the game itself, however. We would be packed inside Atlanta’s sparkling new Mercedes-Benz stadium with tens of thousands of screaming fans.
Atlanta recently had passed a rule requiring masks at all indoor events, but would that make a difference when the crowd started cheering? Mask rules have been hard to enforce inside sports arenas where people are permitted to bare their faces while eating and drinking.
Thank heaven for Georgia weather. We arrived during near-record temperatures, in the low to mid-70s throughout the final week of the year.
When we arrived at the stadium, they had opened the roof under a sky that stopped raining for the first time in days. To my delight, we were not indoors, but at an outdoor game in a stadium where the open roof creates a strong draft, easing my anxiety about viruses.
Our seats in the end zone offered a great view at an affordable price. Best of all, our section was less than half-full, with few people seated close to us — for even greater peace of mind.
Topping off a great day, our team staged a thrilling fourth-quarter comeback, scoring three touchdowns in the final eight minutes — all right in front of us.
The worst hazard to my health on that day was self-induced. Walking through the CNN Center near the stadium, where we stopped to eat, I smacked into a clear glass panel that I thought was a door. The only thing that opened was a bloody gash over my right brow. It finally stopped bleeding so I could watch the game with both eyes open.
A few days later, we headed back home to freezing Indiana.
The pandemic hadn’t claimed us as health casualties, but it did exact a small toll on us. Likely because its staff was short on workers and overwhelmed, the airline failed to load our suitcase onto our plane.
When we landed in Indy, we watched the baggage carousel until most passengers had collected their luggage and gone their separate ways. Nothing had arrived for us.
I found my way to a line of people experiencing the same problem, queued up outside the airline’s office. I caught the attention of a man who had just emerged from the counter and asked him what was happening. He showed me how to use the airline’s app to check on the whereabouts of my suitcase. It was in the cargo compartment of the next flight from Atlanta, which would arrive in three hours.
As long as we’re stuck here, let’s have a nice dinner, I suggested to Betsy. Great idea, except at 8 p.m., every restaurant in the airport had closed. We weren’t sure if they were short of workers, too, or if the airport isn’t busy enough at night to make it worth staying open.
We found the only open shop in the concourse — a souvenir store with a selection of cold beverages and bagged food such as trail mix, then settled down to wait for a couple more hours.
When the line of other unhappy travelers dwindled, I visited the airline office to make sure its website was correct about the fate of our luggage. They told me I could contact the airline later about compensation for my inconvenience, which would come in the form of air-mile credits.
We arrived home, weary, at 1 a.m. A journey that should have taken six hours had stretched into nearly 10.
In a couple of days, I messaged the airline as directed. Four hours later, I’d explained my baggage problem two or three times and had been placed on the text equivalent of “hold” repeatedly. When I awoke the next morning, I found the airline had messaged me at 2:40 a.m. to ask if I still needed help. When I didn’t respond, they closed my case.
I told myself I’d never use that airline again, but I will, because they’re by far the best option to Atlanta.
To their credit, they got us safely to Georgia and back, and we’re still among the shrinking number of people who haven’t caught COVID yet.
We’ve heard plenty of stories about people whose travel experiences over the holidays were a lot worse than having a suitcase on the wrong jet — their flights canceled, or even worse, stuck at an airport midway on their journey.
The airline took me to a once-in-a-lifetime experience at my first bowl game with three generations, followed by my first New Year’s Eve down South, featuring outdoor fireworks with no need for an overcoat at midnight.
Three hours of a boring wait in a near-empty Indianapolis airport was a small price to pay for all that.
Dave Kurtz can be contacted at dkurtz@kpcmedia.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.