To the editor:
I want to express my gratitude toward state Sen. Sue Glick who showed a lot of care and support for international students during my experience as a senate page on Feb. 17, 2020, in Indianapolis.
I enjoyed my day in the State House, from delivering letters to senators, to engaging into a guided tour of the building.
I gained a lot of knowledge and experiences. Along the way,I met other like-minded pages who shared the same interest with me and made the experience more enjoyable.
Meeting state Sen. Sue Glick was the cherry on top of the day since she devoted a lot of time to explain to me her projects, her experience as a senator and her dedication to her job. It was a good way for me as an exchange student to promote cross cultural understanding and share my culture whilst learning about the American government and values.
Leith Cheikhrouhou
East Noble AFS YES exchange student from Tunisia
Editor's note: Leith, who is being hosted by Terry and Grace Housholder of Kendallville, will be returning to Tunisia when a chartered flight for all Tunisians in the U.S. who need to get back to Tunisia is arranged. The nation of Tunisia is on lockdown.
