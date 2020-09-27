High Fives
Becky Semons of Fremont wrote, “A big shout out to the fellows at Jiffy Lube in Angola for their help when my truck broke down Saturday, Sept. 19. They saved my day.”
To the Curiosity Shop in Garrett, which donated influenza vaccine to prevent cancellation of the DeKalb County Health Department’s 2020 Drive-Through Free Flu Vaccine Clinic and Food Drive. The event been rescheduled for Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds in Auburn.
To Richard Cardwell, who passed away earlier this month. He advocated for newspapers and freedom of the press as the general counsel and executive director of the Indiana State Press Association for more than 35 years. He was the primary author of the Indiana Open Door Law and Access to Public Records Act, which protect citizens as much if not more than journalists.
To Steuben County, which has received the 2020 Local Government Cooperation Award for working with the town of Ashley on the Brightmark economic development project. The Association of Indiana Counties presented the award.
