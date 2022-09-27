To the Editor:
The mid-terms are fast approaching, and I am a little surprised there are still people undecided as to who they will be voting for. I want to make it easy on everyone, there is only one party that stands for freedom and that party is the Democratic Party.
Democrats want to preserve women’s freedoms by trusting them to make their own decisions about their bodies and when they want to expand or even have a family. The MAGA republicans would like to be able to send us back to the back alleys and take away a woman’s freedom to decide what she does with her own body. They are so extreme in fact; they would also like to take away all forms of birth control and criminalize doctors who perform abortions. Additionally, they oppose provisions that would permit abortions in case of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother.
Democrats are the party that stand for election freedom. They want to protect election integrity and ensure that everyone who is qualified has the right to vote without unnecessary burdens. They want us to choose our elected officials and not the other way around. The MAGA republicans would like to go back to the good old days before women and people of color had the right to vote. The past two years has seen MAGA republicans pass hundreds of bills to make it harder for people of color and other minorities to exercise their right to vote.
Democrats want us to have education freedom. Unlike the MAGA republicans who want to ban books and stop the teaching of history they do not like and that does not conform to their white nationalist views. Democrats also want our children to have the freedom to learn without fear of being gunned down simply for trying to get an education.
Democrats are also the party that want us to have the freedom to love and marry who we want. First the MAGA republicans came for abortion rights in the Dobbs decision and Judge Thomas has already signaled marriage equality is next. Only one party is committed to preserving the right to love and marry who you want. The extremists on the other side want to take that freedom away and dictate who you can and cannot marry.
I could go on, but I think you get the message. Any vote for the MAGA republicans is a vote to diminish if not outright abolish freedoms we have fought hard for and would like to maintain. We must soundly defeat these extreme and violent elements that are working to take our freedoms away.
Karime Masson
Fremont
