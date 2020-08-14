Choose the Amish
community over
commercial solar farms
To the editor:
I am writing, due to my personal concerns and for residents within the LaGrange County area about the possible rezoning of agricultural properties to commercial solar farms.
LaGrange County has a unique character, due to the fact that this county is both an Amish and English community. The growth and sustainable economic development of LaGrange has been a partnership between both communities. If we move forward in allowing commercial solar farms in LaGrange County, these are the two long term issues I see.
1. We could see a trend or movement of commercial solar farms replacing large segments of the agricultural farm land. This is going to change our unique character and culture that tourists come to visit and experience. Can you imagine visitors driving down/up to Shipshewana with the fields full of commercial solar farms? It would not be very country, rural or Amish, and would not preserve our unique character.
2. There is one thing no one can make; it is our land/property within LaGrange County. It seems to be a choice of getting commercial solar farms or keeping our Amish community intact, growing, thriving, and supporting the Amish efforts in keeping their culture and heritage alive! I choose the Amish community over commercial solar farms. Why do I make a statement like that? The Amish culture and heritage has kept itself intact in the past, because there was always enough land acreage for them to buy to divide between themselves or buying non-agricultural properties in the recent past.
Agricultural properties have been growing in value because there is less land to be had. Fifteen years ago, we could buy an acre of agricultural land for $1,500 to $2,000 an acre. We are now seeing prime agricultural properties going as high as $25,000+ an acre.
If we move towards commercial solar farming, there is a great possibility of losing our unique character and culture. In a 10 to 15 year time frame, some of the Amish population could become displaced. We will end up not being able to meet or support the LaGrange County mission statement, which is found on its website.
3. Have the three voting LaGrange County Commissioners read an example leasing document of the long term contract the land owners will be signing for the 20 to 30 year terms? Are we protecting all parties involved? Is there an inflation and tax protection clause to protect LaGrange and property owners? For the long term, the Indiana state government is not going to be able to support these efforts with state tax breaks.
On a lesser note, but still very important to me personally, I am an amateur radio operator. There needs to be a discussion and documentation on how commercial solar farming will protect amateur radio operators from RF radio interference to local radio systems. How will these types of RFI/EMI issues be remedied to meet all of the (FCC) governmental requirements?
Going to commercial solar farming is not a method of preserving our unique LaGrange County character and culture. I see it as a possibility to give special interest groups the advantage, while leaving the non-voting members of our Amish community out of the process. My personal view of commercial solar farming is: It is a form of corporate and business desire with no proven long term rewards. If the state government has to give commercial solar farming tax breaks, it is not ready for prime time.
James Pocklington
LaGrange
(0) comments
