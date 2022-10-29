90 years ago
• Just as soon as the smoldering embers die out, work will be started immediately to clear away the debris and construct new lumber sheds at the McCray Refrigeration corporation, to replace those which were destroyed Saturday evening, by one of the most spectacular fires here in recent years.The loss is placed at $40,000, fully covered by insurance, and reports of other newspapers reaching the city placing the loss at $100,000, were regarded as ridiculous. The origin of the fire still remains a mystery. The fact that the two sheds apart from each other, were ablaze, gives hint of incendiarism. The sheds were destroyed and 773,694 feet of lumber and cork were burned in the blaze. E.J. Hons, towerman in the New York Central tower, south of the factory, and Ben Parks, engineer at the railroad pumping station, were among the first to see the flames shooting from one of the buildings, shortly before 8 o’clock. Thousands of people gathered at the scene of the blaze, the flames, which were seen for miles around, attracting many persons from a distance. Three fire departments fought the blaze, including the city of Kendallville, city of Garrett, and the department maintained by the McCray plant. The battle to subdue the blaze was a long one and the departments stayed on the scene throughout the night.
