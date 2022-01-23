To the editor:
This is a letter especially for the Lakeland community.
On behalf of the staff at Lakeland Junior/Senior High School, we would like to send out a big thank you to all of the generous people who have made us feel appreciated and loved.
Every month we have sponsors that donate money and provide snacks for us. What a joy to walk into the workroom and see the bowls full of treats! Also, we have enjoyed delicious meals prepared especially for each teacher during parent/teacher conference nights.
Knowing the community supports us, especially with the craziness of COVID, truly lifts our spirits. Thank you for your generosity and support:
Landez Family
Jeff and Brenda Campos
Reason 4 Hope
Rick and Sheila Gregg
Holbrook Family
Jason and Dawn Cowley
Rome Contracting, LLC — Ron and Melissa Mishler
Nick's Flying Service — Nick and Erica Yoder
Bob and Michele Neff
S & K Design — Stacy Demoss
Radiant Hair Salon & Radiant Rustic Treasurers
Rebecca Meyer
Brett Bateman
Andi Sherman
David Larimer
Kelli Weimer
Erica Cook
Wanda Leu
Chelsea Superczynski
Jessica Holbrook
Derrick Sherck
Markelle Wachtman
Rob West
Laura Hartman
Valerie Whitaker
Sue Keenan
And a special shout out to Melissa Bateman for organizing all of it.
If I have missed anyone, please know that you have touched our hearts (and stomachs).
Amy Thompson
Howe
Lakeland Jr/Sr High School staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.