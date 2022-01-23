To the editor:

This is a letter especially for the Lakeland community.

On behalf of the staff at Lakeland Junior/Senior High School, we would like to send out a big thank you to all of the generous people who have made us feel appreciated and loved.

Every month we have sponsors that donate money and provide snacks for us. What a joy to walk into the workroom and see the bowls full of treats! Also, we have enjoyed delicious meals prepared especially for each teacher during parent/teacher conference nights.

Knowing the community supports us, especially with the craziness of COVID, truly lifts our spirits. Thank you for your generosity and support:

Landez Family

Jeff and Brenda Campos

Reason 4 Hope

Rick and Sheila Gregg

Holbrook Family

Jason and Dawn Cowley

Rome Contracting, LLC — Ron and Melissa Mishler

Nick's Flying Service — Nick and Erica Yoder

Bob and Michele Neff

S & K Design — Stacy Demoss

Radiant Hair Salon & Radiant Rustic Treasurers

Rebecca Meyer

Brett Bateman

Andi Sherman

David Larimer

Kelli Weimer

Erica Cook

Wanda Leu

Chelsea Superczynski

Jessica Holbrook

Derrick Sherck

Markelle Wachtman

Rob West

Laura Hartman

Valerie Whitaker

Sue Keenan

And a special shout out to Melissa Bateman for organizing all of it.

If I have missed anyone, please know that you have touched our hearts (and stomachs).

Amy Thompson

Howe

Lakeland Jr/Sr High School staff

