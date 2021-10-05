To the editor:
Champions (East Nobles Before and After School Program) would like to recognize some area businesses. These businesses donated items to help our program out over Fall Break.
Champions Before and After School Program is grateful to the businesses for all the items: Hungry Howies, Pizza Hut, Pizza Forum, Little Caesars, Arby’s, Walmart Angola, Bakers Fruit and Flowers, Orchard Hill Farm, Tractor Supply , Whatamacakes and Tasty’s Donuts.
We can’t express how much we appreciate everything that has been given to us. Before these items were donated the parents would have had to provide lunches for their student. This takes so much stress off us as employees and as a parent.
Thank you, East Noble, for allowing us to stay open for Fall Break and help support our families when the school is closed.
East Noble Champions
Nichole Hoyt
Kendallville
