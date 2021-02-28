25 years ago
• Restoration of two county bridges along C.R. 327 south of Garrett was scheduled to begin March 4, according to DeKalb County Commissioner Chuck Ort. Construction was expected to continue through Oct. 4. The project would bring the two existing bridges up to federal standards for weight limits and width measurements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.