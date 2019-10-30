To the editor:
As the election for Auburn’s next mayor approaches, I still have one major question unanswered. What would happen to Signature Construction owned by Mike Ley upon his taking the oath of office? I can’t find any information on this topic on his website or Facebook page and it has yet to be addressed publicly.
As a resident of Auburn this is of major concern. There is a major conflict of interest that arises when the mayor of Auburn is overseeing a department that approves building codes and permits. Would Signature Construction cease doing business in Auburn? Will the business close? Will he simply remove himself as president? But then what? If Mike Ley is elected mayor and remains connected to the company (by putting it in his wife’s name or something like that) that already boasts completing 100 projects around the city as part of their platform for his experience, the conflict does not cease to exist.
Rachel Kuta
Auburn
