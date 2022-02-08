To the editor:
I write this letter to support Brady Thomas in his candidacy for sheriff of DeKalb County.
As a pastor, I usually try to stay out of politics. However, this is one race that could change many individuals’ lives and the lives of families here in our community.
I can speak to the need for change as someone who has been on both sides of the law. Our county faces many challenges when it comes to law enforcement, jailing and rehabilitation, and public relations. They are too numerous to mention here. However, Brady and I have had the chance, on several occasions, to have conversations about crime in our county, the jail population, the amount of recidivism that occurs, and what we are doing to help change the offenders’ life so that they do not continue down the same path they are on.
I believe Brady Thomas is the best candidate to move this county forward positively, to serve individuals and families through the proper management of our law enforcement and confinement officers, administrative staff, building needs, and the needs of the offenders. One point of the conversations between Brady and me is the number of reoccurring offenders and how we can teach and walk alongside them to help them and their families learn skills and move beyond their current challenges. The Gathering is willing to partner with Brady when he is elected as sheriff to help curb the jailed population and help our neighbors become productive citizens of our county.
Brady has been open and honest about the current situation with the county. He has been knowledgeable, using data to form innovative ideas to address our county's various challenges and obstacles. Brady Thomas is the right leader for the DeKalb County’s sheriff's department. I urge you to do your due diligence to educate yourself and investigate the two candidates. Know who and what you are voting for and what our community needs.
Grace and peace, today and always.
Rev. Nicki Tackett
Auburn
