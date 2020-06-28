90 years ago
• The waters of Noble County lakes claimed the lives of two Fort Wayne residents over the weekend, one a suicide and the other an accidental drowning. The accidental death of the 23-year-old man occurred at the bathing beach at the Big Lake resort, when he sank while bathing, three miles southwest of Wolf Lake. The 73-year-old man ended his life by drowning at Sylvan Lake. He had been in failing health for some time and had gone to the Kneipp Sanitarium at Rome City for treatment recently.
