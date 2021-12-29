To the editor:
The speed at which our society is deteriorating has been breathtaking and awe inspiring, but not in a good way.
I, like all of you, have had to endure a daily barrage of insanities that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago. Writing this letter about our societal demise occurred to me last night following my brief visit to a gas station here in Auburn. I, of course, will not divulge the name of the station, but it is one that is no doubt frequented by many out-of-town travelers because of its proximity to the freeway, which makes this all the more alarming to those of us who enjoy our town's good reputation.
I pulled up to a gas pump to refuel my vehicle and when I opened the car door, I was met with very loud “music” coming from the station. We have unfortunately become all too accustomed to either the playing of music or the fairly new annoyance of television programs emanating from the pumps, because they will not give us a second of peace, even while we are performing the most mundane of daily tasks.
This “music” was not only loud, but it also contained lyrics that would make a French sailor blush; these lyrics included the N-word, F-word, and myriad other obscenities that I will leave to your imaginations. It is one thing for me, a man who has been around the block and is by no means a choir boy, to hear, but what about the elderly, or our religious neighbors or, heaven forbid, a small impressionable child. It really is unconscionable.
I, for one, am vowing to take a stand and draw the proverbial line in the sand as it pertains to this garbage, because I, like most of you, am fed up with our unseemly, and ever increasingly, debauched culture. Please join me in this fight to rebuild our society back, to give it some semblance of decency. I did my little part and wrote to the corporate headquarters of the station that was referenced. It takes very little effort; if these companies hear enough complaints then maybe, just maybe, in the future, we will be able to at least pump our gas in peace.
Kevin Kell
Waterloo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.