To the editor:
I want to express my thanks for the Cromwell-Kimmell Lions Club! They have provided money from a bake sale for the West Noble nurses to use in their offices. I plan to use the money to buy digital thermometers to give to every parent that needs one. Then parents will be able to accurately determine if their child has a fever before sending them to school. Anne Lowe will use her money for hygiene supplies for her students that come to her office.
I appreciate the generosity and support of this group of people!
Denise Hershman R.N.
West Noble Primary School
Anne Lowe R.N.
West Noble Elementary School
