To the editor:
On a warm Saturday evening, at Bush Stadium in Indianapolis, at around 10:21 p.m., Bob Squires hit a line shot to right center field scoring Chris Forrest from second base. This coming Sunday, June 21, will be the 40th anniversary of that shot heard around the state, which crowned the 1980 DeKalb Barons as state baseball champions.
I would like to congratulate all the players, managers, coaches, bat girls, school personnel, parents, fans and radio personalities for this momentous achievement that happened these many years ago. The pride that all these individuals still have today is a great tribute to the DeKalb Central school community.
I would also like for all of us to remember those aforementioned people above who are no longer with us. So as we celebrate the 40th anniversary of DeKalb High School’s first state championship, I am sure Coach Bill Jones and those who are no longer with us are also celebrating on that beautiful baseball diamond in the sky.
Steve Harp, former assistant and head baseball coach, 1978-1997
