90 years ago
• Last night a crowd of boys, five in number, wanted to see the show at the Strand Theatre, and there not being any knot holes in the wall they concluded to do the next best thing. They climbed on top of the Vanderbur Meat Market building next to the opera house, placed boxes on top of each other, until they could reach a window that opens from the Strand Theatre gallery. Then they raised the window, crawled through and dropped to the floor inside, their feet, however scratching the paint off the wall as they slid down. This morning the five of them were brought before Mayor W.C. Auman. Only two of the boys had told their parents about it. The mayor thought all the parents should know about it, and postponed the hearing until 7:30 o’clock this evening, when it is hoped all the parents will be present.
