To the editor:
What type of explosive device did Juan Gonzalez throw? He's got public battery charges but not murder charges, which is true? Why is this man being singled out when multiple protesters on the 30th threw tear gas canisters back at police? Why isn't anything being done to the officers that escalated the protest? Is this man 43 or 34?
Most importantly, why has it taken 60 years to see that white privilege and racism are real?
Codey Ross
Butler
