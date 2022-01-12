To the editor:
Just take the shot. It’s not that bad.
Before you enroll your children into the school system you are required to have his or her immunization records. And don’t tell me there’s a difference, because there isn’t. The viruses children died from in the early 20th century are virtually nonexistent because of those shots.
Yes, some people experience some side effects from the COVID-19 shots, but if you get a yearly flu shot, it’s just a sore shoulder for a couple days, that’s it for the majority of people, the same for the COVID-19 vaccination.
I didn’t experience any brain fog, wasn’t nauseated, didn’t get the chills, didn’t run a fever. Just felt like I got slammed in the shoulder for a couple of days.
The vaccinations will not cause your insides to rot!
They will not change your genetic code!
They will not cause men to become sterile!
They aren't causing the pandemic to become worse!
And tons more outrageously ridiculous claims.
Polio didn’t go away without a medical intervention.
This virus isn’t a political conspiracy. Trump didn’t cause it or Biden! Every 100 years or so something comes along to kick our butts and shake us from our little complacent routines.
I am so sick and tired of watching the news that’s nauseatingly the same every day. More people dying, because they’re scared of a little needle.
Stop freaking people out by spreading your damaging, deadly misinformation!
Our nurses and doctors are being stretched beyond their limits.
This virus doesn’t care who you are!
Just get the shots!
Julie Thompson
Auburn
