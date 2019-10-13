High Fives
To the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar in Kendallville and its manager, Michelle Bloom. She was named the chain’s Restaurant General Manager of the Year for 2019 for superior team performance and operational excellence. The Kendallville restaurant was honored as the No. 1 Applebee’s in a field of more than 1,700 restaurants nationwide.
To local Special Olympics athletes who brought home two gold, one silver and three bronze medals from the state corn toss competition, and to Doug Ebey, owner of Hidden Ego Event and Recreation Facility in Kendallville, who presented each athlete with his or her own set of corn toss boards and bags.
To Auburn Main Street and artists Amy Buchs and Dave Schlemmer for creating a brightly colored downtown mural that shows the stages of a monarch butterfly’s life, featuring the slogan, “All great things take time.”
To all involved with saving the historic Kendallville High School. They have received the 501 © 3 b categorization as a nonprofit and are now almost ready for the transfer of the property. This will be done in a few weeks when the Kendallville City Council addresses a resolution to authorize the transfer of the property from the city to the Community Learning Center and authorizes Mayor Suzanne Handshoe to sign the deed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.