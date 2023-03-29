To the editor:
I am concerned with the “leadership” in the City of Auburn! I am not saying that the mayor has not done good things. I believe that the sidewalk program has helped the citizens of Auburn.
A leader is someone who can work with other people even with different views. Leaders don’t want “yes” people around them. Leaders are people whom others want to follow not out of fear of losing their jobs, but because they have demonstrated over time that they are people of their words.
I am supporting Dave Clark for mayor! I want to have someone whom I believe will be a leader for the citizens of Auburn and lead the city of Auburn with our other elected officials. We need a mayor with integrity and ethics. I believe that Dave will hold himself accountable in every part of the position of mayor. Dave continues to demonstrate his absolute love for our city, and his sense of community.
A quote from our 16th President Abraham Lincoln: “If you want to test a man's character, give him power.”
I believe this quote is so true. It is time to test Dave Clark’s character, as we have now seen the character of our current mayor.
I'm a proud Auburn citizen who fully supports a great friend of our community — Dave Clark.
Joe Schultis
Auburn
