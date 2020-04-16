To the editor:
In response to Mr. James Farlow’s letter, it would seem he was never educated to be moderate in dealing with those he opposes. If he was so instructed, it never was assimilated. Instead we read a diatribe expressing anger, hostility and poor judgment, which he might well have written but delayed sending till time moderated his expression. This could be an example of Trump derangement syndrome.
C.B. Hathaway Jr., M.D.
Auburn
