Term limits needed to solve partisan gridlock
To the editor:
Democracy is facing extraordinary times, it is on the brink of catastrophic times.
My history teacher at Lagro H.S., Mr. Landis, told the class that this country would never be overthrown from abroad but within (that was 1961). It’s devastating to watch as legislators and millions of Americans take part in destroying our Constitution. We had 126 members of Congress and 14 state attorneys sign onto a conspiracy to overthrow and destroy our democracy. They should all resign immediately as they violated their oath to support the Constitution (Amendment XIV, Section 3).
President Trump stated that the Democrats have wasted $27 million and thousands of hours on investigations. That’s over $6.7 million a year. While the Republicans have been investigating the Clintons for over 28 years, hundreds of thousands of hours and over $187 million in taxpayers’ dollars. After each election, we add someone else to the list to investigate. They act like a bunch on steroids.
In an interview with Parade some 25 years ago, Barry Goldwater stated that each party hated the other party, didn’t talk or try to govern together (that has only gotten much worse). He stated you cannot govern for the people this way. The only way we can take back our country is by passing term limits.
Term limits need to be placed on the ballot in every state the next election (only way it will become the law of the land if 35 states pass it). Over the last 30-plus years our legislators have placed their party and themselves getting re-elected above country. What a shameful dereliction of duty as it gets worse year after year. The party leaders won’t let anything be voted on unless it’s what they personally want and when their party members are willing to vote their way (why are we paying the other 533 legislators)?
Term limits is the only way this can be changed and no pensions. With gerrymandering and party voting, it’s almost impossible to vote them out. That’s why they place themselves and party above the Constitution. Is party voting more important than our Constitution?
Jerry Kessler
Kendallville
