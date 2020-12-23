Term limits needed to solve partisan gridlock

Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by cloudy and windy conditions this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 51F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Evening rain and wind followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low around 20F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.