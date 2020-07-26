To the editor:
The back to school plan for Fremont Community Schools falls woefully short of protecting our children.
Simple, cost effective measures, like hand washing before entering or leaving classrooms, and masks mandated for everyone in the building are necessary. It is time for our school leadership to live up to the values that are taught to our elementary school students (responsibility, citizenship, trustworthiness and caring).
When you don't require masks of everyone, you are failing in your responsibility to lead by these values.
Kylie Lowry
Fremont
