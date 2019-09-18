To the editor:
Where were you this last weekend? Football game, at the sandbar, home resting? I’m sorry! If you were not at Buck Lake Campground at Hippie Fest, you sure missed out on an amazing two days! The smiles, the love, the relaxation on people’s faces, was so evident! No, and it wasn’t because of what you’re thinking!
Hippie Fest was one of the biggest events I have ever seen in Steuben County! Yes, there were a few hiccups, but things always worked out!
People forgot for the time being about the wars, about our fighting government, the mass shootings, who’s going to be our next president, and the world that is falling apart!
This event brought back to so many families what life should be! Many wonderful vendors, music that was amazing, great food, peace, love and harmony! And one thing I noticed was how respectful everyone was! Very little trash on the ground, please and thank you was heard all the time!
I heard the words “a little piece of heaven here on Earth” many times!
There were families from Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee, etc! They brought their kids, their grandkids, and even their dogs!
Ron and Laurie Weimer, thank you for giving us back the world as we used to know it, if only for two days!
Please check out Buck Lake Campground, get to know Ron, Laurie and all their staff! And see what a little piece of heaven we have right here in wonderful Steuben County!
Candy Oliver
Angola
